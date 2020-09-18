Former Keesara Tahsildar tops list of ‘most tainted’ revenue official

Nabbed with Rs 1.10 cr bribe, second position is a far Rs 15 lakh

Hyderabad: From being a typist to being an all powerful Tahsildar, it took 25 years for Erva Balaraju Nagaraj to slowly climb the stairs. And when he reached there, he topped another list, a not so desirable one, which has the names of the ‘most tainted’ revenue officials by virtue of the bribe amounts they took while being nabbed.

Former Keesara Tahsildar Nagaraj, who was arrested by the Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB) along with three others on charges of taking a Rs 1.10 crore bribe, had joined as a typist in the Revenue department in 1995.

Now, he is on top of a list of revenue officials arrested by the ACB in the last 10 years for accepting huge bribes. The second position is a far Rs 15 lakh, allegedly taken by Shaikpet Revenue Inspector Nagarjuna Reddy Kandala.

As efforts are on to collect more details about Nagaraj’s properties that he acquired after joining the government service in 1995 till date, officials said they were surprised to see huge amount of liquid cash mostly in Rs 500 denomination currency notes when they conducted a surprise check at a house in Kapra on August 14.

While in the custody of ACB, Nagaraj, hailing from Toopran village in Medak, said his father Balraj, who was a Deputy Tahsildar, took voluntary retirement in 1994. Nagaraj was later appointed as a typist in June 1995 and worked in Qutbullapur.

On promotion as a Senior Assistant, he was transferred to Tandur where he worked for over four months. Later, he was transferred to Ghatkesar as a Revenue Inspector and worked there for four years. He was then transferred to Uppal where he worked for one year, after which he was promoted as Deputy Tahsildar.

A B Com graduate who also worked as a marketing executive, Nagaraj is said to have revealed only general information about his family background, service details and properties acquired.

ACB officials said he over the years is alleged to have purchased agricultural land at Aliabad in Shamirpet, a residential plot in Machha Bollarum, a 500 square yards plot in Manikonda along with two more plots each measuring 400 square yards purchased in Dayara village in Keesara in 2020.

ED records statements of Devika Rani

The Enforcement Directorate (ED) has recorded the statement of over 20 people including former Insurance Medical Services (IMS) Director Ch Devika Rani and one of her family members in connection with a money laundering case registered by it.

Based on information shared by the Anti-Corruption Bureau, the ED had started an investigation against Devika Rani and others involved in the IMS scam that came to light in 2019. “We are recording the statement of those who were involved in the scam,” an official confirmed.

