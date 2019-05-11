Former Malkajgiri MLA Kanaka Reddy passes away

By | Published: 5:17 pm

Hyderabad: Malkajgiri former MLA C Kanaka Reddy passed away at KIMS hospital on Saturday after a brief illness. He was undergoing treatment at the hospital for past few weeks and breathed his last on Saturday morning.

Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao expressed his condolences over the death of C Kanaka Reddy who served from Malkajgiri Assembly constituency during 2014-2018. He recalled the services of the former legislator and conveyed his condolences to the members of the bereaved family.

TRS working president KT Rama Rao along with Medical and Health Minister Etela Rajender, Excise Minister V Srinivas Goud, Labour Minister CH Malla Reddy, GHMC Mayor Bonthu Rammohan and several other TRS leaders visited KIMS and paid their last respects to Kanaka Reddy. They expressed shock over his sudden demise and conveyed their condolences to his family. Speaker Pocharam Srinivas Reddy and Education Minister G Jagadish Reddy also extended their condolences to the family of the former MLA.

Now you can get handpicked stories from Telangana Today on WhatsApp / Telegram everyday. Click this link to subscribe and save this number 9182563636 on your contacts.