Former Minister Madati Narasimha Reddy passes away

By | Published: 12:23 pm

Hyderabad: Former Minister in erstwhile Andhra Pradesh, Madati Narasimha Reddy passed away at the age of 85, in a private hospital on Wednesday night here.

Narasimha Reddy hailed from Mosallapalli village of Mogullapally mandal in now Jayashankar Bhupalpally district. Narasimha Reddy was considered to be very close to former Prime Minister PV Narasimha Rao.

In a message, Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao expressed sadness at Narasimha Reddy’s passing and recalled Narasimha Reddy’s services as a Zilla Parishad Chairman, an MLA and as a Minister.

The Chief Minister conveyed his deep condolences to the members of Narasimha Reddy’s family and prayed to the almighty that the departed leader’s soul rest in peace.

Now you can get handpicked stories from Telangana Today on WhatsApp / Telegram everyday. Click these links to subscribe and save this number 9182563636 on your contacts.

Click to follow Telangana Today Facebook page and Twitter .