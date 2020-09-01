Former Minister Mathangi Narsaiah dies of Covid

A three-time MLA, Narsiah, who was undergoing treatment for Covid-19 at a private hospital in Hyderabad, breathed his last while undergoing treatment at 5.30 pm.

By | Published: 10:50 pm

Peddapalli: Former Minister Mathangi Narsaiah (76) died of Covid-19 on Tuesday. A three-time MLA, Narsiah, who was undergoing treatment for Covid-19 at a private hospital in Hyderabad, breathed his last while undergoing treatment at 5.30 pm.

Narsaiah’s wife Bojamma also died of Covid at a hospital in Hyderabad on August 15. Narsaiah suffered a massive heart attack when he came to know about the death of his wife at around 5.30 pm and died.

A native of Thurkalamaddikunta, Narsaiah’s family shifted to Peddapalli town. After completing education, he joined as a head cashier in a bank in FCI, Ramagundam. As the then Medaram Assembly constituency was reserved for SCs, he contested for the Assembly seat on two leaves symbol in 1978 but was defeated. He joined TDP when former Chief Minister N T Rama Rao formed the party in 1983. He was first elected as MLA on a TDP ticket from Medaram in 1983.

During the crisis in TDP, Narsaiah supported Nadendla Bhaskar Rao group and worked as Social Welfare Minister for one month. Later, he joined the Congress and was elected as legislator for a second time in 1989. He again went back to TDP and was elected as MLA in 1999. He contested twice as MP from Peddapalli segment on TDP and BJP tickets but was defeated.

Narsaiah sustained a bullet injury on his leg when a group of unidentified persons opened fire at him a few years ago. A law graduate, Narsaiah was a member of the Godavarikhani Bar Association and practiced law. He had kept away from active politics in the past three years due to health issues.

Now you can get handpicked stories from Telangana Today on Telegram everyday. Click the link to subscribe.

Click to follow Telangana Today Facebook page and Twitter .