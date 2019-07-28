Former Minister Mukesh Goud critical

By | Published: 11:41 pm

Hyderabad: Former Minister and senior Congress leader M Mukesh Goud was admitted at the Apollo Hospital after his health condition deteriorated on Sunday evening.

Mukesh Goud, who represented Maharajgunj constituency as MLA and served as a Minister during the Congress government, was admitted at the hospital around 9 pm. Goud is suffering from a life threatening ailment for the last few years and was hospitalised earlier too. The hospital authorities maintained that the condition of Mukesh Goud was very critical and he was in the Intensive Care Unit.

Now you can get handpicked stories from Telangana Today on WhatsApp / Telegram everyday. Click these links to subscribe and save this number 9182563636 on your contacts.

Click to follow Telangana Today Facebook page and Twitter