Former minister Penumatsa Sambasiva Raju no more

Visakhapatnam: Former minister and senior leader of YSR Congress Party Penumatsa Sambasiva Raju died here on Monday morning. He was 85.

Raju was ailing for some time and was undergoing in a private hospital here where he breathed his last.

An eight-time MLA from Gajapathinagaram and Sathivada constituencies in Vizianagaram district representing the Congress party, he also served briefly as Transport minister in the undivided Andhra Pradesh.

His success in politics is attributed to his gentle manners, soft-spoken nature which endeared him to people.

