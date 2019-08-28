Hyderabad: Former Ministerial staff held for cheating

By | Published: 1:05 am

Hyderabad: A man, who previously worked as a personal assistant to a Minister, was arrested on Wednesday by the Hyderabad Commissioner’s Task Force (Central) on charges of cheating unemployed youth by promising them jobs.

The police seized applications for the Chief Minister’s Relief Fund and other documents from Garikapati Suresh (30) of Madhuranagar in Yousufguda. They arrested him after receiving complaints from several persons.

Suresh allegedly collected money from people by promising to help them get jobs in the Telangana Secretariat and other government offices, including Hyderabad Metro Rail. He also took money by saying he would ensure that they are allotted houses under the government’s 2BHK scheme.

Police said he Suresh developed contacts with Secretariat employees while working as a personal assistant to a Minister. With the help of these employees, he arranged recommendation letters for TTD Devasthanam darshans and railway tickets, to name a few. He charged people for these recommendation letters.

“Suresh collected sums ranging from Rs 2 lakh to Rs 3 lakh from unemployed youngsters, assuring them jobs in the Secretariat and Metro Rail. He also charged poor people by promising them 2BHK houses. He took money from government employees too saying he would help them evade disciplinary action,” P Radha Kishan Rao, DCP (Task Force), said.

So far, Suresh cheated about 40 persons, Rao said, adding that six cases were registered against him at various police stations in Hyderabad, Rachakonda and Cyberabad. He was handed over to the Saifabad police for further action.