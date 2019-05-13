Former MLA Kanaka Reddy cremated in Alwal

By | Published: 1:09 am

Hyderabad: The funeral of former Malkajgiri MLA Chintala Kanaka Reddy was held at Yadammanagar in Alwal in the city on Monday. Scores of TRS leaders and his followers, along with numerous citizens of Malkajgiri Assembly constituency, attended the funeral and the cremation.

Kanaka Reddy passed away on Saturday while undergoing treatment at a private hospital after a brief illness. His body was kept at his residence in JJ Nagar in Alwal for his followers and admirers to pay respects.

The funeral procession was taken out from JJ Nagar to Yadammanagar via Alwal main road, Satya Petrol Pump, and MR Krishna road. Kanaka Reddy’s son, Srinivas Reddy, performed the funeral rites by lighting the pyre in their private land. Ministers Etela Rajender, Talasani Srinivas Yadav, Ch Malla Reddy, A Indrakaran Reddy, and Malkajgiri MLA Mynampalli Hanumantha Rao and other leaders accompanied the family of Kanaka Reddy during the funeral.

Earlier in the day, TRS working president KT Rama Rao visited the residence of Kanaka Reddy and consoled the members of the bereaved family. He paid tributes to Kanaka Reddy, recalling his services to the people and TRS party, and assured complete support to the family. Speaker Pocharam Srinivas Reddy, Ministers Mohd Mahmood Ali, Etela Rajender, Ch Malla Reddy, Indrakaran Reddy, Talasani Srinivas Yadav, Government Representative in New Delhi S Venugopala Chari, MLAs, MLCs and other elected representatives also paid their last respects to Kanaka Reddy.