Former MLA Maheshwar Reddy donates Rs 5 lakh to CMRF

Nirmal: Former Nirmal MLA Aleti Maheshwar Reddy donated Rs 5 lakh to the Chief Minister’s Relief Fund, helping the government combat the novel coronavirus disease. He handed over the cheque to District Collector Md Musharraf Ali here on Sunday.

Maheshwar Reddy said that he wanted to extend solidarity to efforts being made by State government for preventing the acute respiratory disease.

He requested the public to practice social distance and self-isolation for stopping the chain of the virus. He was appreciated by Collector for coming forward for offering monetary aid.

