Former MLA Rammurthy Yadav passes away at 72

By | Published: 4:09 pm

Nalgonda: Former Nagarjuna Sagar MLA and TRS leader Gundeboina Rammurthy Yadav died of ill-health on Friday night. He was 72.

He was undergoing treatment in a hospital at Hyderabad. He had served as MLA of Nagarjunasagar from 1994 to 1999. As TDP candidate, Rammurthy Yadav had defeated the then Congress candidate K Jana Reddy in 1994 elections.

He started his political career as sarpanch of his native place Peddadevulapally in 1981.

Condoling him, Power Minister G Jagdish Reddy said that Rammurthy Yadav strove for uplift of downtrodden sections during his political life. The values followed by him were model to the political leaders of present generation. He conveyed his heartfelt condolences to the members of the bereaved family.

Legislative Council Chairman Gutha Sukender Reddy, Deputy Chairman Nethi Vidhya Sagar, Rajya Saqbha member Badugula Lingaiah Yadav, Zilla Parishad Chairman Banda Narender Reddy and Bhongir MP Komatireddy Venkat Reddy were among those who visited the body of Rammurthy Yadav and paid tributes to him.

Final rites of Rammurthy Yadav will be held at 11am on Sunday at Peddadevulapally of Thripuraram mandal in the district.

Now you can get handpicked stories from Telangana Today on WhatsApp / Telegram everyday. Click these links to subscribe and save this number 9182563636 on your contacts.

Click to follow Telangana Today Facebook page and Twitter .