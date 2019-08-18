Former MLA Soma Bhupala no more

By | Published: 12:48 am

Wanaparthy: Soma Bhupala (92), former MLA and chief of erstwhile Athmakur Samsthan, passed away due to sudden illness after being admitted at Apollo Hospitals in Hyderabad on Sunday.

He was elected as legislator from Amarchinta Assembly constituency in 1962, 1967 and was unanimously elected for the third time in 1972 from Congress party.

He was known for his simplicity, though he hailed from a royal family. He is survived by his son Sri Rama Bhupala and daughter.

His mortal remains would be brought to his native village Ammapur in Athmakur mandal at around 10 am on Monday and last rites would be held later in the evening.

