Former MP Bangaru Susheela no more

Hyderabad: Senior BJP leader and former Member of Parliament Bangaru Susheela died on Saturday evening. She was wife of BJP national former president Bangaru Laxman.

In a press release BJP senior leader and former Minister Bandaru Dattatreya expressed sorrow over death of Susheela. Dattatreya recalled her services to the party as well as people of the country.

Other Party leaders including party Telangana president K Laxman, G Kishan Reddy, N Ramchander Rao, C Ramchander Reddy and other leaders expressed deep condolences.