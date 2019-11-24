Former MP CM Kailash Joshi passes away; Modi, Shah condole

By | Published: 2:21 pm

New Delhi: Bharatiya Janata Party leader and former Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Kailash Joshi passed away on Sunday, with Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Home Minister Amit Shah condoling the death.

The 90-year-old breathed his last at a private hospital in Bhopal. Born in July 1929, Joshi was unwell since past few years.

In a tweet, Modi said Joshi had contributed towards Madhya Pradesh’s growth.

“Kailash Joshi was a stalwart who made a strong contribution towards Madhya Pradesh’s growth. He worked hard to strengthen Jan Sangh and BJP in Central India. He made a mark as an effective legislator. Pained by his demise. Condolences to his family and supporters. Om Shanti,” Modi said.

In a tweet in Hindi, Shah called Joshi a leader who always strived for the public interest.

“Received the sad news of the death of former Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister and senior BJP leader Kailash Joshi. He was a leader associated with the ground and who always strived for the public interest. He played an important role in organizational expansion in MP. I express my condolences to his family,” Shah said.

The ninth Chief Minister of Madhya Pradesh, Joshi was in office for six months from June 1977 to January 1978. He was MLA for eight terms and also served as member of both the Rajya Sabha and the Lok Sabha.