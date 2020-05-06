Former MP Kavitha comes to the rescue of women stranded in Maharashtra

By | Published: 11:06 pm

Hyderabad: Former MP Kalvakuntla Kavitha came to the rescue of 68 women, who were stranded in Sholapur of Maharashtra, and made arrangements for them to return safely to the city.

The women from various districts of Telangana had gone to Sholapur a year ago as part of an earn-while-you-learn programme in an agriculture-based company. When the coronavirus scare started to spread, Maharashtra was one of the first States to announce a lockdown and these women were stranded in Sholapur.

“Though the company provided us with food and proper accommodation, we wanted to return as our families back home were concerned,” said Renuka from Siddipet. When they requested the company management to allow them to return to Telangana in private buses, they refused to do so in view of their safety.

“With days passing by, we started having difficulties in sharing rooms and washrooms and other facilities,” said Kavya. It was then they thought of contacting former MP Kavitha. “We were aware of Kavitha madam coming forward to help people in distress,” Kavya said.

“We recorded a video elaborating our situation and sent it to our family members. It was subsequently shared on Kavitha akka’s Twitter handle requesting her to do the needful. She swiftly responded and made the arrangements,” said Manasa.

Three buses picked up these women in the early hours from Sholapur. Apart from following necessary physical distancing norms, medical tests were also conducted and they were stamped to be in home quarantine.

The buses reached Hyderabad on Wednesday afternoon and halted at Indira Park. They were provided lunch there and later, volunteers arranged transportation to their native places.

Now you can get handpicked stories from Telangana Today on Telegram everyday. Click the link to subscribe.

Click to follow Telangana Today Facebook page and Twitter .