Former MP Kavitha donates blood, encourages cadre to donate

By | Published: 12:24 am

Hyderabad: Former Nizamabad MP and Telangana Jagruthi president Kalvakuntla Kavitha donated blood at her residence on Friday following the call by TRS working president KT Rama Rao on the occasion of the party’s 20th Foundation Day.

Kavitha called upon the youth to donate blood and save the lives others in this crisis time. “There is no better donation in this world than donation of blood which saves lives,” she observed. The former MP said that she chose to donate blood to help patients suffering from Thalassemia and other diseases where transfusion of blood can save a life. She called upon party cadre who always remain in the forefront of social service to come forward and donate blood.

Now you can get handpicked stories from Telangana Today on Telegram everyday. Click the link to subscribe.

Click to follow Telangana Today Facebook page and Twitter .