Former MP Kavitha helps stranded Telangana students in UK

Published: 12:09 am

Hyderabad: Six students hailing from Nizamabad, Karimnagar, Warangal and Hyderabad pursuing their higher education in the University of Central Lancashire, Manchester were currently stranded in the United Kingdom and were helped by Telangana Jagruthi Founder and former MP Kavitha Kalvakuntla.

Responding to an appeal from the stranded students, Kavitha, through twitter, contacted them and helped the students in getting groceries and other essentials in Manchester, UK. The students hailing from Telangana are currently stuck in the UK due to the ongoing lockdown.

Though they tried to return to their native place, their efforts went in vain as the local government called off flight services. The students had reached out to Kavitha at 6 am and help had reached them in less than 11 hours through the Telangana Jagruthi, which has members across the globe in various countries.

One of the students from Nizamabad, Chinthakunta Mahipal appealed to Kavitha through twitter to ease their hardship caused due to the coronavirus pandemic. Responding to Mahipal’s tweet, Kavitha assured him of providing the required daily essentials and other things. On Friday, Suman Balmoori, Telangana Jagruti’s UK President reached out to the students and provided them with the required groceries which will enable the students to survive for about 2 months. The students and their parents thanked the former MP and Telangana Jagruti leaders for helping them during the lockdown.

