Former MP Kavitha invited to attend 64th CPC in Uganda

By | Published: 3:44 pm

Hyderabad: Former TRS MP and Telangana Jagruthi president K Kavitha, has been invited to address the 64th Commonwealth Parliamentary Conference (CPC) at Kampala in Uganda, scheduled to be held from September 22 to 29. The theme of the 64th CPC being organised by Commonwealth Parliamentary Association (CPA) will be ‘Adaption, engagement, and evolution of Parliaments in a rapidly changing Commonwealth’.

In an invitation from CPA secretary general Akbar Khan, Kavitha has been invited to participate as an external expert in the 64th CPC as a panellist, in the workshop session ‘E-Talk-show panel’ on ‘Combatting rapid urbanisation and rural decline – A challenge for the Commonwealth’. The session will be held on September 27. The panelists will discuss and share their respective experiences from their respective jurisdiction/organisation. Later, the panelists will submit an initial draft recommendation as part of solutions to rising challenges.

Delegates including Parliamentarians from about 180 Commonwealth Parliaments and Legislatures are expected to participate in the annual event. The Association connects, develops, promotes and supports Parliamentarians and their staff to identify benchmarks of good governance and the implementation of the enduring values of the Commonwealth.

