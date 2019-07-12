Former MPTC member killed by Maoists in Kothagudem

By | Published: 6:08 pm 6:23 pm

Hyderabad: The Maoists murdered former MPTC member Nalluri Srinivas Rao who was kidnapped from his residence in Besta Kothur village in Cherla mandal of Bhadradri Kothagudem district on July 8. The Maoists released a statement on Friday claiming to have killed Srinivas Rao as they found him working as an informer to the police against the extremist outfit.

Srinivas Rao was abducted from his residence during the intervening night of July 8 and 9 by CPI (Maoists) militia members belonging to the Cherla-Shabari Area Committee at gun point. He was taken away into forests on the borders of Telangana and Chhattisgarh. Though the family members of Srinivas Rao along with local tribals searched for him in vain, their representative succeeded in making a contact with the Maoists and sought his release. The Maoists are also learnt to have agreed to release him and the family members were expecting him to return home on Friday morning.

However, the Cherla-Shabari Area Committee secretary Sarada issued a statement confirming his murder. She alleged that besided working as a police informer, Srinivas Rao reportedly occupied about 70 acres of forest land belonging to the tribals and also creating obstacle for the Maoists by colluding with the police.

