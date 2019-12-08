Former Osmania University dean awarded ICSSR fellowship

By | Published: 10:16 pm

Hyderabad: The Indian Council for Social Science Research (ICSSR), Ministry of Human Resource and Development, awarded an ICSSR Senior Fellowship to Prof Padala Prasad, former dean, Faculty of Education, OU, and UGC Emeritus Fellow of Education, Osmania University, for the year 2019-20.

Prof Prasad will be working on ‘Innovation and intervention for the welfare of senior citizens – A case study of Telangana’, and the tenure is two years.

The study will list out various social, economic, health and emotional problems faced by the senior citizens. It will also suggest policies and schemes essential for enhancing the quality of life of senior citizens and identify various programmes intended to serve their needs in general with special reference to men, women and specially-abled, so that they would reach and reap the benefits of their own to enjoy enhanced quality of life at present and in future, a press release said.

