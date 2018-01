By | Published: 6:45 pm

Hyderabad: RN Ravi Kumar, a former Osmania University football captain, passed away on Sunday. He was 52 years old. He had represented OU in the South Zone & All India Inter-university.

He was appointed as captain in the year 89-90. He also represented Bolarum Sporting Club in the Rahim League matches. Bolarum Sporting Club mourned the death of Ravi Kumar at a condolence meeting at Bolarum Grounds.