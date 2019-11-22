Former OU Vice-Chancellor Prof. Ramakistayya passes away

By | Published: 3:39 pm 3:49 pm

Hyderabad: Prof. V. Ramakistayya, former vice-chancellor, Osmania University, and former chairman, APPSC, passed away here on Friday.

Born in Munugodu village of Nalgonda in 1932, he was a university topper and served Osmania University in many capacities.

Prof. Ramakistayya had an illustrious career and till his last breath, was serving the society through his efforts to spread the cause of selfless service, upright nature and commitment to government service.

He is survived by four sons and a daughter.

