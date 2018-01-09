Former players, officials ask CoA to depute Shetty for fresh SGM

By | Published: 1:29 am

Hyderabad: A day after the controversial Special General Meeting which saw high drama, G Vivekanand, president of Hyderabad Cricket Association, clarified the reasons behind preventing former Indian skipper Mohammed Azharuddin from attending the meeting.

In a WhatsApp message, Vivekanand stated that Azharuddin was not allowed as he did not possess a valid identity card while representing the National Cricket Club (NCC) at the SGM.

Azharuddin had claimed that he was the vice-president of the club but on the contrary, according to Vivekanand, his name did not figure in the list of office-bearers.

The president further said that the card was issued by the suspended HCA secretary T Shesh Narayan.

Refuting Vivekanand’s charge, Azharuddin said that he had received the letter from HCA secretary regarding the SGM on January 2 while he was still holding office. “His (Shesh Narayan) suspension came only on January 5. The president had to take a call and inform us about attending the meeting or not,’’ said Azharuddin.

Azharuddin also produced a letter submitted to HCA on March 2, 2017 listing the office-bearers of NCC wherein his name figured as the vice president.

Shesh Narayan had also issued a letter on January 2 conferring the membership of the association to the former Test players. “I even got a letter from HCA which states: In conformity with the Supreme Court Orders passed in CA No 4235 of 2014 dated 18-7-2016 conferring the membership of the association to the former Test players, we are pleased to inform you that the Special General Meeting of the Hyderabad Cricket Association is scheduled on 7-1-2016 at 10 am at Rajiv Gandhi International Cricket Stadium, Uppal.’’

Azharuddin said it was a ridiculous charge. “I have every right to attend the meeting. The HCA humiliated me by making me wait for one hour and I have taken this matter very seriously. I will be meeting the BCCI officials to strongly protest against the high-handedness of the HCA officials,’’ he said.

Meanwhile, in a related development, Azharuddin, N Shivlal Yadav, Arshad Ayub, PR Man Singh and 10 other HCA officials have written a letter to the Committee of Administrators (Vinod Rai and Diana Edulji) of the ‘illegal conduct’ of the SGM.

The signatories requested the CoA to depute Ratnakar Shetty, general manager (administration and Game Development of BCCI), who is very familiar with the affairs of the Hyderabad Cricket Association, to assist the court appointed administrators–Justice Anil R Dave and Justice GV Seethapathy–to help in calling for a SGM to adopt the Lodha Committee recommendations for suitably amending the memorandum, rules and regulations of HCA.

They said the SGM was called by president and secretary by issuing two separate notices. The memorandum, rules and regulations for governing the HCA were also separately sent together with notices.

They also contended that the reforms purporting to adopt the Lodha Committee recommendations were also at variance. “The meeting held on 7-1-2018 was in utter chaos and concluded without the Justice Lodha Committee recommendations being adopted.’’

They further added that the president (Vivekanand) is wrongly claiming that the general body had adopted the reforms and which is totally false and baseless.