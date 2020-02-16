Former police officer, wife killed in road accident in Warangal Urban

By | Published: 1:52 pm 8:37 pm

Warangal Urban:A former police officer and his wife were killed when the car in which they travelling rammed into a lorry near Penchikalpet crossroads in Elkathurthy mandal in the wee hours of Sunday.

The deceased were identified as Ch Vijay Kumar (58) and his wife Sunitha (50). Two others, Vijay Kumar’s daughter Mounika and driver Harshavardhan sustained injuries in the mishap and were shifted to Huzurabad government hospital first and then to Khammam for better treatment. The bodies were shifted to Khammam after conducting post mortem at Huzurabad hospital.

It is learnt that Vijay Kumar, who settled down in Khammam, was on his way to Adilabad as his mother Ramanamma passed away on Saturday. It was a fateful day for the family and relatives of Vijay Kumar as the tragedy struck them twice in a span of 24 hours.

Vijay Kumar was dismissed from service in an ACB case. However, he challenged his dismissal in a court. Elkathurthy police registered a case and are investigating into it.

