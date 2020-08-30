Former SCCL employee excels in photography

Podicheti Sampath Kumar was honoured in international pageants

Mancherial: The craze for photography that Podicheti Sampath Kumar had since teenage fetched not only many awards, but earned identity and fame for him over the years. He achieved four national and nine State-level awards by producing outstanding photographs. His works were accepted in international pageants as well.

“I had begun clicking photographs after buying a manual camera spending Rs 970 which I got through scholarship for performing well in academics. I was studying B Com in the Sri Raja Rajeshwara Degree College in Karimnagar in 1980s. I am now taking photographs using one of the high end digital cameras,” Sampath Kumar told ‘Telangana Today.’

The former clerk of personnel department of Singareni Collieries Company Limited (SCCL) Srirampur Area, Sampath ventured into photography to prove his mettle in this art of writing with lighting. He had taken part in a district-level competitions held in Sircilla and won the first prize in 1998. Since then, he has been excelling in this field by bagging awards and recognition.

The 60-year-old said that he had captured distinctive culture and traditions of aboriginal tribes belonging to Odisha, Telangana and Andhra Pradesh. He shared his favourite branch of photography was pictorial and nature. His work of depicting significance of Bathukamma festival, was adjudged to be the best one during World Photography Day observed in Hyderabad in 2019.

Sampath secured second prize and cash award of Rs 25,000 for shooting a thought-provoking photograph of tribals, who were preparing jowar roti during an international biodiversity conference – Cop 11, conducted in Hyderabad in 2012. He won the first prize in a national-level competition held in Khammam in 2013, second prize in 2015.

Sampath has so far organised six solo photography exhibitions in Mancherial town showcasing his works. Many of his photographs are featured in calendars of SCCL. Admirably, his 82 photographs were accepted by international photographic associations. He had hosted a national photography competition in Allampalli village in Kadam mandal of Nirmal district, which saw participation of eminent professional photographers from various parts of the country.

Besides, the lensman is playing a vital role for promoting and protecting the art of photography. Currently, he is the joint secretary of Telangana Photography Academy and general secretary of Mancherial Camera Art Circle, an association of professional photographers belonging to the district. He is striving hard for addressing problems of commercial photographers too.

