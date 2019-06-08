Former scribe is Wanaparthy ZP Co-option Member

By | Published: 12:04 am

Wanaparthy: Journalists in Wanaparthy district expressed their happiness over the appointment of a former journalist as a Zila Parishad Co-option Member in the district by the TRS high command.

Md Osman Muniroddin, who had taken part in the 1969 Telangana movement and worked in major and minor newspapers in Wanaparthy for the past couple of decades, has been elevated to the post of ZP Co-option Member of Wanaparthy district.

Journalists irrespective of union affiliations thanked S Niranjan Reddy, Minister for Agriculture, Horticulture, Cooperatives and Marketing, for giving Muniroddin his due for the services he had rendered for the people of the district. Another co-option member elected was Muniroddin.

Not just Muniroddin and Osman, in all five districts of Palamuru region, Muslim minorities were nominated for the posts of co-option members. MA Waheed and Tazoddin from Narayanpet, Anwar Hussain and Allauddin from Mahabubnagar, Isaq and Imam Saheb from Jogulamba Gadwal, Matin Ahmed and Abdul Hameed from Nagarkurnool district were appointed co-option members in their respective ZPs.