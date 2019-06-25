Former Suryapet Municipal Chairman Meela Sathyanarayana dead

By | Published: 6:53 pm

Suryapet: Former Suryapet municipal chairman and renowned industrialist Meela Sathyanarayana died of age related health problems while undergoing treatment at a private hospital in Hyderabad on Tuesday afternoon. He was 78.

Stayanarayana was the first entrepreneur to start a PVC pipe manufacturing unit in erstwhile Andhra Pradesh when he set up Sudhakar PVC Pipes Industry in 1971 in Suryapet. He was also chairman and founder of Sudha Cooperative Urban Bank Ltd. Suryapet. He had also served as Municipal Chairman of Suryapet for two terms – 1989-92 and 2006-10.

He had also received several awards including Vijayaratan and HMA Small Scale Entrepreneur Award.

Though political life of Satyanarayana was associated with the Congress party, he had openly praised Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao on several occasions for his success in ensuing no power cuts in the State. At a meeting, he explained how industries had faced power cut problem in united Andhra Pradesh impacting their growth and also success of the TRS government in ensuring uninterrupted power supply after formation of Telangana State which had given a boost to the industrial sector.

The body of Meela Satyanarayana was brought his house at Suryapet from Hyderabad by a special vehicle by his family members.

Expressing grief at the demise of Satyanarayana, the Education Minister G Jagdish Reddy, in a press release, recalled how Satyanarayana had emerged as an icon for Suryapet and his contribution for development of industries in the area that was neglected. He conveyed his heartfelt condolences to the members of the bereaved family.

