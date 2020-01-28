Former TDP MLA blames Naidu for abolition of AP Council

By | Published: 6:45 pm

Visakhapatnam: Former Telugu Desam Party MLA SA Rahman on Tuesday blamed TDP president and former Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu for creating circumstances which led to the abolition of Andhra Pradesh Legislative Council.

Talking to reporters here, Rahman, who was till recently TDP urban district president before he decided to quit the party, noted that Council chairman Shariff was a soft spoken person and Chandrababu had brought pressure on him to do something he did not like to do.

On the proposal for executive capital at Visakhapatnam, he dared the TDP leaders to conduct a public meeting in the city opposing it.

“While the entire State is welcoming Chief Minister Jaganmohan Reddy’s proposal of three capitals for the State, the TDP is opposing it only to stall development in north Andhra. People here will teach TDP a fitting lesson in the coming elections to the Greater Visakhapatnam Municipal Corporation and local bodies elections. The future of TDP leaders is bleak thanks to the actions of Lokesh and Chandrababu. People will also not forgive Yanamala Ramakrishnudu and Atchan Naidu who are trying to obstruct the welfare programmes of the Jagan government,” he said.