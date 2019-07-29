Former minister Mukesh Goud passes away

By | Published: 3:47 pm 3:49 pm

Hyderabad: Former Minister in united Andhra Pradesh, M Mukesh Goud, passed away here on Monday afternoon.

He was 60. He had been suffering from cancer and was unwell for some time now. He was admitted to a private hospital here in the city on Sunday night in a critical condition where he breathed his last on Monday afternoon.

Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao in a message expressed condolences on Mukesh Goud’s demise. He recalled Mukesh Gouds services to the people as an MLA and as a Minister. The Chief Minister conveyed his condolences to the members of the bereaved family.

Mukesh Goud, a senior leader of the Congress party, was elected thrice to the United AP Assembly, the first time in 1989, then again in 2004 – both times from Maharajganj constituency in the city – and for the last time in 2009 from Goshamahal constituency. He was appointed as the Minister for BC Welfare in 2007 and then again as Minister for Marketing in 2009.

