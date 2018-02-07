Fort Warangal beautification yet to start

By | Published: 12:48 am

Warangal Urban: Kakatiya Urban Development Authority (KUDA), which is the executing agency of projects under Heritage City Development and Augmentation Yojana (HRIDAY), is yet to take up development and beautification works at the historic Fort Warangal.

Warangal city was included in the HRIDAY for conserving and preserving its heritage character by the Union Government and Rs 35 crore was sanctioned for the development of different projects including Thousand Pillar Temple, Bhadrakali tank bund, Kazipet Dargah, Fort Warangal, Jain idols and Padmakshamma Hillock in the city.

The then Union Urban Development Minister M Venkaiah Naidu launched the scheme in October 2015 in Warangal. Subsequently, KUDA launched the works for development and protection of Bhadrakali bund, beautification of Thousand Pillar temple, Padmakshi and Jain idols, and even completed the works at Kazipet Dargah.

But it could not take up development works at Fort Warangal due to different reasons including its failure to get no objection certificate (NoC) from the Archaeological Survey of India (ASI), which is the caretaker Fort Warangal.

However, KUDA officials finally convinced the authorities of ASI and signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) with ASI in November last year with regard to development and beautification works of Fort Warangal.

But KUDA has not started the works yet. Officials of KUDA said they were ready to take up the works and even invited tenders from contractors and gencies to take up works worth Rs 5.44 crore. But no contractor had come forward to file tenders prompting officials to go for the second call of tenders. The last date for filing tenders for the second call is February 7.

Sources said contractors could not file the tenders due to pressure from a people’s representative of East Assembly Constituency.

When contacted, KUDA Planning Officer E Ajit Reddy said they were ready to take up the works, once the tenders were filed. “We are planning to revive the moat along the rock fort stretching 1.1 km, a foot overbridge, walking track, illumination and toilets at Fort Warangal planned underHRIDAY scheme,” he added.