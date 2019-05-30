Fortunate to see story on silverscreen: Mallesham

By | Published: 5:19 pm

Padma Shri recipient Chintakindi Mallesham, who invented Asu machine to process yarn for saris mechanically, said that he is fortunate to see his story on silver screen. Actor Priyadarshi is reprising the role of the handloom weaver in the movie Mallesham.

The theatrical trailer of Mallesham has been released during an event organised in Hyderabad recently. Speaking on the occasion, Mallesham said, “One day, director Raj had called me and said he had seen my interview on YouTube and want to make a movie. Then, he came with a script after toiling for two years. It is a great feeling that a movie is being made out of a common man like me. Raj’s intention to tell the story of Mallesham has become reality now,” he said.

The movie is being directed by Raj R and produced by Sri Adhikari under the banner Suresh Productions. Mallesham will hit the screens on June 21. Palle Srujana, Ganesham, director-actor Tharun Bhascker, Sandeep Kishan, Priyadarshi among other artistes were present during the trailer launch event.