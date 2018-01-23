Fossil Fuels use surges in Telangana districts

By | Published: 12:34 am 12:40 am

Hyderabad: In an interesting trend in climate change that has emerged in the State, consumption of fossil fuels in Rangareddy and Karimnagar districts for the first time has surpassed that of Hyderabad.

Interestingly, other districts too have gone up on consumption of fuels and are heading to catch up with Hyderabad. Until 2013-14, consumption of fossil fuels in Hyderabad was higher than that of all other districts in Telangana and AP, including Rangareddy district. However, in the next two years leading to 2016, consumption of fossil fuels in RR district shot up significantly, surpassing consumption of the same in Hyderabad.

In 2008-09, consumption of high speed Diesel (HSD) in Karimnagar and Nalgonda districts was less than that of Hyderabad, but by 2015-16, while Nalgonda’s HSD consumption reached Hyderabad levels, Karimnagar’s HSD consumption went above that.

The trend emerged in the State of Environment report prepared recently by the Environment Protection Training and Research Institute (EPTRI) and formulated by MP Johnson, Joint Secretary, Union Ministry of Environment, Forests and Climate Change.

Data for this conclusion was gathered from Hindustan Petroleum Corporation Limited (HPCL), and is a marker for fossil fuels consumed in total, including consumption by vehicles as well as by thermal power plants and other motors, such as diesel generators in factories.

The survey report, in its chapter on climate change, highlights the consumption of fossil fuels by thermal power plants in Khammam, Karimnagar and Warangal. Data in the report suggests that consumption of motor spirits (petrol) in Telangana in the year 2008-09 was less than 500,000 metric tonnes, while the same in 2015-16 increased to about 10,00,000 (one million) metric tonnes.

HSD figures show consumption of 2.2 million metric tonnes in 2008-09 and about 3 million metric tonnes in 2015-16.

“These trends are an indication that within Telangana, the drivers of climate change may be shifting geographies, and the cumulative consumption may see a phenomenal increase, affecting the climate. Between 2008-09 and 2015-16, motor spirits (petrol) consumption has nearly doubled in the State, and the consumption of high speed diesel has increased by about 40 per cent. However, kerosene consumption between 2008-09 and 2015-16 has reduced by about 45 per cent. Thus, the trend in this sector is towards a carbon heavy economy,” the report said.

The economic growth in the State, from 2008 to 2016, was primarily dependent on fossil fuels, the report noted. Economic progress in Telangana is hence not exactly pivoted in the direction of achieving a low-carbon economy, the report added.

“However, this does not mean that actions towards responding to climate change have been absent. This is rather an indication for focused targeted actions,” the report said.