Foundation Day celebrated at CEOAS of UoH

By | Published: 12:30 am 1:45 pm

Hyderabad: The Centre for Earth, Ocean and Atmospheric Sciences (CEOAS), School of Physics, University of Hyderabad (UoH) celebrated its first Foundation Day.

Prof KS Krishna, Head, CEOAS welcomed the dignities Prof JN Goswami, Pro Vice-Chancellor-2, Prof B Raja Shekhar; Dean, School of Physics, Prof V Seshu Bai, scientists from other institutes such as NRSC, NGRI, UoH faculty, staff and students.

He detailed the centre’s activities, achievements and uniqueness of the courses offered to the students. On this occasion, CEOAS has given Best Paper Award in recognition of a best output of Research Scholars in preceding year. This has been initiated to encourage and motivate the students to carry a cutting-edge science in their irrespective field.

Prof JN Goswami delivered a Foundation Day lecture on the topic “Origin of our solar system and other solar systems.

Now you can get handpicked stories from Telangana Today on WhatsApp / Telegram everyday. Click these links to subscribe and save this number 9182563636 on your contacts.

Click to follow Telangana Today Facebook page and Twitter .