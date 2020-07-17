Foundation for ‘Neera’ cafe on Necklace Road on July 23

By | Published: 7:52 pm

Hyderabad: A foundation stone for the construction of a cafe to sell Neera drink will be laid on Necklace Road on July 23 here. The cafe is being constructed at an estimated cost of over Rs.3 crore.

Prohibition and Excise Minister V Srinivas Goud on Friday reviewed the arrangements to be made for the foundation ceremony with the Goud community members here.

A model of the upcoming Neera cafe was also examined during the meeting. The Minister thanked the Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao for taking up various initiatives for the development of the families eking out their livelihood from caste-based professions and making them financially self-sufficient.

The drink will be sold as a soft drink in retail through Neera cafes. In 2019, the State government has unveiled new Neera policy and orders were also issued to make necessary amendments to the Telangana Excise (Regulation of Drawal and Sales of Neera) Rules 1969, accordingly.

