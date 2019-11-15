Foundation laid for new Rachakonda Commissionerate building

By | Published: 3:04 pm

Hyderabad: The first steps towards a new building for the Rachakonda Commissionerate, which currently operates from a rented building, were made Parvatapur near Medipally here on Friday, with the foundation stone for the compound wall being laid.

Home Minister Mohammed Mahmood Ali laid the foundation stone along with Director General of Police M.Mahender Reddy.

Currently, the Rachakonda Police Commissionerate operates from a temporary building over a 28,000 square feet area at Neredmet.

The government has allotted 53 acres for the commissionerate in Medipally in Medchal-Malkajgiri district and 33 acres for an AR Headquarters at Yadadri-Bhongir district.

