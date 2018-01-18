Founder of Bala Vikasa Training Centre felicitated

By | Published: 8:38 pm

Warangal Urban: Assembly Speaker S Madhusudana Chary said that the founder of the Bala Vikasa, Bala Theresa Gingras will remain in the hearts of the people for her dedicated services to the society. He was speaking at the felicitation ceremony held to honour Bala Theresa organised at Bala Vikasa Training Centre in Kazipet on Thursday.

Bala Theresa Gingras and Andre Gingras have been awarded the Meritorious Service Cross award by the Canadian Government on December 12 last year for their 40 years of dedicated service for the benefit of four million people of 6,000 villages in five States in India. She is the only Telugu lady to receive such award in Canada.

Speaking on the occasion, Palakurthy MLA Errabelli Dayakar Rao said that the services of Bala Theresa Gingras and her husband Andre Gingras to the people of India are recognised by the Canadian Government. “It would bring honor to the Indian Government to reckon services of the couple in India. And I would try my best to see that the couple will also be awarded by the Indian government,” he added

The Awardee, Bala Theresa thanked all the local donors, partner NGO representatives, and said the award received is due to the combined efforts of all the stake holders and it belongs to all of them. Bala Vikasa Executive Director S Shoury Reddy has presided over the programme.

MLAs A Ramesh, T Rajaiah, SOPAR – Canada ex-president Andre Burassa, Bala Vikasa president B Marreddy, Raithu Vikasa president K Raja Mouli, Jana Vikasa president S Lourdu Marredyy, board members of these three organisations, representatives of partner NGOS, local donors, representatives of various federations, Bala Theresa family members and Bala Vikasa staff attended the ceremony.