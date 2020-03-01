Four arrested as cops solve Mahabubnagar murder mystery

By | Published: 12:49 am

Jogulamba Gadwal: Gadwal police arrested four persons in connection with the murder of B Karthik, who was allegedly in a relationship with a married woman who committed suicide just a few days after the former was murdered.

Addressing mediapersons on Saturday night, Gadwal DSP Srinivas Reddy revealed the gory details of the murder.

Also read Mystery shrouds Mahabubnagar woman suicide

Reddy said that Karthik and Raga Sudha (both natives of Gadwal) were friends while in college. Even after Sudha got married and shifted to Mahabubnagar, Karthik was in touch with her. While this was on, Sudha got acquainted with one Donga Ravi Kumar, her super senior at college.

As Sudha told Ravi that Karthik was harassing her, he plotted to murder Karthik. He got Karthik drunk at a bar in Mahabubnagar, took him to Nadi Agraharam area and murdered him with the help of his friends, who were also Karthik’s friends. From there, they took the body to the outskirts of Melacheruvu village and buried it.

Based on a complaint by Karthik’s parents who had reported their son missing since February 24, Gadwal police started investigating the case. The information given by Sudha’s brother Vijay played a key role in nabbing the murderers. When Gadwal police were on their way to question Sudha on Friday, she committed suicide at her house.

DSP Srinivas Reddy produced Donga Ravi Kumar, Vasanth and Anil, who were allegedly involved in the murder, in front of mediapersons on Saturday night. Veeresh, Sunil, Ranjith, Bheem and Uday, the other accused, were absconding as on Saturday. He said that they were interrogating one Peddapally Ajay in connection with Karthik’s murder.

Gadwal rural CI Hanumanthu, who allegedly received flak for trying to shield the culprits, has been transferred. Shanthi Nagar SI Venkateswarlu has been given additional charge as Gadwal CI.

Now you can get handpicked stories from Telangana Today on WhatsApp / Telegram everyday. Click these links to subscribe and save this number 9182563636 on your contacts.

Click to follow Telangana Today Facebook page and Twitter