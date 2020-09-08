Four arrested in murder case in Hyderabad

The arrested persons were Syed Amran Hashmi, Shaik Azharuddin, Mohammed Hannan and Mohammed Khan

Hyderabad: The Mailardevpally police on Tuesday arrested four persons in connection with the murder of one Shaik Javed last Saturday.

The arrested persons were Syed Amran Hashmi, Shaik Azharuddin, Mohammed Hannan and Mohammed Khan. The four had planned to kill Javed since he regularly admonished them for roaming on the streets police said, adding that they picked up an argument with him when they saw him near Owaisi Hills. During the argument, Hashmi held Javed while the other three stabbed him. Javed died on the spot, police said.

The suspects were produced before court and remanded in judicial custody.

