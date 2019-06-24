Watch: Four BJP leaders suffer burn injuries while burning effigy in Warangal

By | Published: 3:05 pm 3:28 pm

Warangal Urban: Four BJP leaders including the party’s district president Rao Padma Reddy suffered burn injuries when they tried to burn an effigy of the State government at Ambedkar Chowarasta protesting the rape and murder of a nine-month-old infant here on Monday.

The others injured are: Bingi Srinivas, M Suresh and B Vijayalakshmi. While Srinivas, who is BJP OBC morcha state secretary, suffered nearly 40 per cent burns, the others, who are undergoing treatment at Maxcare Hospital in Hanamkonda, suffered minor injuries.

The incident happened when a party activist suddenly poured petrol on the effigy which was already set on fire. A party leader said that Bingi Srinivas would be shifted to a private hospital in Hyderabad for better treatment. Meanwhile, Hanamkonda police are probing the incident.

Watch:

