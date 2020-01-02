Four booked for attacking youth on New year’s eve in Utnoor

By | Published: 12:23 am

Adilabad: Four persons were booked for allegedly attacking three youngsters with knives and iron rods following some tiff between the two groups during New Year’s eve revelries in Utnoor mandal centre on Tuesday midnight.

Utnoor cops said that the accused were Sagar, Laxman, Upender and Rakesh, all natives of Boyawada in the mandal centre.

The four attacked Rajasekhar, Naineni Raju, Gummula Raju, following a verbal duel when the Sagar, Laxman, Upender and Rajesh created nonsense under the influence of liquor when celebrating New Year. They assaulted the three for opposing their dance to songs played in a loud speaker.

Utnoor in-charge DSP Venkateshwar Rao visited the spot of the incident and inquired into the dispute. He cautioned that none would be spared if law and order is disturbed. He sought cooperation from the public in maintaining peace and tranquility. It is learned that the four were already detained and were being interrogated.

