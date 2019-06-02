Four boys, three girls share lead in Ranga Reddy District Chess Championship

By | Sports Bureau | Published: 7:29 pm 7:44 pm

Hyderabad: A total of four boys and three girls are sharing the lead in the Ranga Reddy District Under-15 Boys and Girls Chess Championship at Telangana State Chess Association Office, Abids on Sunday.

In the boys category, M Viswak Sen, Himanshu Agarwal, K Hima Surya and G Ajitesh G are sharing lead with three points from three rounds.

In the girls category, Yagna Priya Polisetty, Sashya Singareddy and Pranitha Priya Polisetty are leading with two points from as many matches. Four winners from each category will compete in the State championship.

