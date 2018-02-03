Four burglars, including two minors, nabbed in Hyderabad

By | Published: 11:33 pm 11:35 pm

Hyderabad: The Trimulgherry police nabbed four burglars, including two minors, during a routine vehicle checking drive on Friday, leading to the cracking of three house burglary cases.

The arrested persons were identified as Gajula Yogender, 22, of Yapral, and Bairapogu Naresh, 20, of Mahabubnagar district. The two juveniles apprehended along with them were aged 17 and 16 years.

Gold ornaments weighing a total of 21 tolas, silver ornaments weighing 500 grams and a Canon DSLR camera, altogether worth Rs 7 lakh, and a scooter were recovered from them.

According to the North Zone Deputy Commissioner of Police B Sumathi, Yogender, a school dropout, was involved in a murder case in 2013, after which he was involved in several property offences in Trimulgherry and its bordering police stations. He was involved in 12 cases previously. He was jailed for 18 months and was released from the Chanchalguda prison on January 9, after which he formed a gang, comprising his cousins, and resumed burglaries.

Naresh, a childhood friend of Yogender, was involved in three cases, while the two juveniles too were involved in cases earlier.