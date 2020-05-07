Four containment zones lifted across Telangana

By | Published: 9:20 pm

Hyderabad: Medchal-Malkajgiri Collector Vasam Venkateswarlu on Thursday said containment orders were lifted in four areas in the district that do not fall under the limits of Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) as new positive cases of Covid-19 were not reported.

He said the containment orders were lifted as families of those who tested positive did not develop any symptoms and no new cases were reported ever since the four localities were declared as containment areas.

He advised the people to stay at home and not to step out unnecessarily. With the cooperation of people, the district administration managed to control the virus in rural and urban areas, Venkateswarlu said.

He asked the migrant workers not to worry as majority of industries out of 3,600 in the district had already started working after the government gave exemptions.

