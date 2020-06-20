Four covid-19 cases detected in erstwhile Khammam

By | Published: 9:16 pm

Khammam: Four covid-19 positive cases were reported in erstwhile Khammam on Saturday.

According to health officials, an Assistant Engineer working at KTPS seventh stage at Paloncha in Kothagudem suffered from cold, fever and cough after his recent visit to Hyderabad. He was tested positive on Saturday was shifted to a private hospital for treatment in the State capital.

At Burghampahad in Kothagudem a jewellery shop owner, resident of Kunavaram in East Godavari in Andhra Pradesh, was tested positive and was shifted to government hospital in Rajahmundry in AP, the DM&HO L Bhaskar Naik said.

In Khammam, Bonakal railway station manager was infected with covid-19. It was said his pregnant wife who was now in Vizianagaram was tested positive for cornavirus on June 13 following which he voluntarily got tested and found to be infected with the virus.

Similarly, a railway employee who works in Vijayawada and visited his in-laws house at NSP Colony in Khammam was tested positive on Saturday. The areas where the covid-19 patients live were declared containment zones and sanitisation works were taken up.

