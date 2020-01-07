Four died as bus rams into car in Kerala

By | Published: 2:21 pm

Kottayam: Four people, including two women, were killed on Tuesday when a car in which they were travelling was rammed by a bus near Vaikom, police said.

The accident occurred at 5.45 a.m. when the car coming from a pocket road entered the main road in Cherumchuvadu junction near Vaikom.

The speeding Limited Stop bus carrying out service between Ernakulam and Vaikom hit the car when it entered the main road, police said adding all of them died on the spot.

The victims belong to Udayamperoor in Thrippunithura in Ernakulam district.