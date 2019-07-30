Four dead in two accidents in erstwhile Nalgonda district

Nalgonda: Four persons were killed in two different accidents that took place in erstwhile Nalgonda district on Tuesday. In the first accident, two persons were killed when their Bolero vehicle hit a motorcycle near Marrikunta of Garidepally mandal in Suryapet district. The victims were identified as Pole Rambabu and Chinapatagu Chinna Swamy, who were residents of Ramachandrapuram village in the mandal.

In the second accident, two youths died in a road accident near FCI godowns at Duppalapally in Thipparthi mandal in Nalgonda district. Two youth received serious injuries when the motorcycle on which they were travelling skidded off the road and died on the spot. The victims were identified as Naresh and another youth, who were residents of Nalgonda town.