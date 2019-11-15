Four DJS activists detained in Hyderabad

By | Published: 12:52 pm

Hyderabad: Four activists of the Darsgah Jihad-o-Shahadat were detained by the city police from various parts of the city on Friday morning as a preventive measure. The police believe the activists were planning to stage a protest after the Friday prayers in the city in view of the Ayodhya verdict.

Teams of the Commissioner’s Task Force assisted by the local police detained Shahnawaz, Mubarak Bin Shimlan, Mohd Akram and one more person from Golconda, Bandlaguda and Mangalhat area of the city around 10 a.m. All of them were shifted to police station where they are expected to be detained till evening.

Meanwhile, elaborate security arrangements are being made by the police for Friday prayers in the old city. Teams of Rapid Action Force, City Rapid Action Force and Commissioner’s Task Force assisted by City Armed Reserve and Telangana State Special Police are deployed.

