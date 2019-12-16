Four drug peddlers detained in Hyderabad under PD Act

By | Published: 8:45 pm

Hyderabad: Rachakonda Police Commissioner Mahesh M Bhagwat issued orders detaining four drug peddlers under the Preventive Detention Act here on Monday.

The four — G Saida Naik, L Anil, L Hussain and L Vinod, procured marijuana from dealers in Andhra Pradesh and Telangana and sold it to customers across the State. The Meerpet police arrested the four while they were transporting 80 kg marijuana in a car from Hyderabad to Nizamabad via Suryapet in October. They were remanded in judicial custody where the PD Act order was executed on them.

