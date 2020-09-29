Four end lives in separate incidents in Hyderabad

By | Published: 12:22 am

Hyderabad: Four persons allegedly ended their lives in separate incidents in the city since Sunday evening. At Amberpet, a software engineer, D Subramanyam (36), allegedly ended his life after his wife left their house following a quarrel. According to the police, his wife reportedly said she would also end their relationship.

In Banjara Hills, a 27-year-old woman allegedly hanged herself in her house in Filmnagar. Shivani and her husband Suresh were labourers, and were left without work for the past few months. Suresh told the police that Shivani had slipped into depression and could have ended her life.

At Langer Houz, a vegetable vendor Venkata Satyanarayana (35) allegedly committed suicide by hanging. According to the police, on Sunday night, he had a quarrel with his wife and in the early hours of Monday, was found hanging. The police registered a case and are investigating.

In other case at Kalapather, an intermediate student allegedly hanged herself to death in her house. According to the police, Haleema Begum (17) had a fight with her siblings on Sunday evening and later in the night, hanged herself to a ceiling fan. The police have shifted the body to the morgue for autopsy. Investigation is on.

