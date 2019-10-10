Four end lives in separate incidents in Medak

By | Published: 8:46 pm

Medak: Four persons committed suicide in four separate incidents in Medak district on Thursday.

While the two of them committed suicide by jumping before a speeding train at two different places in the district, two others hanged themselves in separate incidents in Manoharabad Mandal on the same day.

In the first incident, Kanigiri Agam (28), a resident of Nentur village of Wargal Mandal, was found hanging from a tree at Rangyapally village of Manoharabad Mandal. He was married to Sunitha, a native of Rangayapally village. He had been staying at his in-laws home since his marriage three years ago.

In another incident, a 23-year-old youth committed suicide by hanging to a tree at Muppireddypally under Manoharabad Police station limits. The deceased was identified as Banswaada Election Reddy. According to the victim’s grandfather Chandra Reddy, the deceased reportedly had an argument with his father Narendar Reddy on Wednesday night. In a fit of rage, he left home on the same day night and failed to return even on Thursday morning. As they went around the village searching for him, Election Reddy was found hanging to a tree at their farm. A case was registered by the Manoharabad Police.

Another from Medak district has ended life by coming under the wheels of a speeding train at Bramanapally Railway Station of Toopran Mandal in Medak district. The deceased was identified as Charan Singh, a native of Sitya Tanda of Shivvampet Mandal. The reason behind the motive is not yet ascertained. A case was registered by the Railway Police, Toopran.

An unidentified person found dead on railway track on Thursday morning near Akkannapet Railway Station of Ramayampet Mandal. The mutilated body parts were shifted to Area Hospital, Ramayampet. The Railway Police were working to ascertain his identity.

