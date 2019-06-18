Four from TS for baseball tourney

By | Sports Bureau | Published: 6:05 pm

Hyderabad: A total of four young baseball players have been selected from Telangana to participate in the Little League Asia Pacific Baseball Championship (U-13) to be held at Seoul, South Korea from June 22, informed the State baseball association.

The seven-day tournament will be attended by Narabione Noah (Patrick’s High School), Perika Nathan Neil (St Andrew’s High School), Gaddapati Rahul Paul (Kendriya Vidyalaya School, Picket) and Som Valera (Delhi Public School).

